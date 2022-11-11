Delhi, November 11: The Twitter Blue paid subscription has started rolling out in India and would likely cost ₹719 per month, according to reports. The Blue service, which was rolled out to users in the US as well as a few other countries on Wednesday, is expected to be widely available in India in the coming days. Some users in India have started sharing images of the prompts received for Twitter Blue subscription.

Few Indian users have started seeing prompts on their devices asking them to subscribe to Twitter Blue. However, as per reports, the service is only being rolled out to iOS users first. Meanwhile, there has been no confirmation or official statements from Twitter, Elon Musk , or Twitter India on the same. Twitter Accounts Engaged in Impersonation Should Declare ‘Parody’ in Their Name Not Just in Bio, Says Elon Musk

However, the price of Twitter Blue for Indian users seems to be higher than that of US as Rs 719 translates to $8.93 which is higher than the usual $8 being charged in other countries. Elon Musk Takes Dig at Twitter Alternative Mastodon App? Tweets ‘If You Don’t Like Twitter Anymore, There Is Awesome Site Called Masterbatedone’

For now, only some have received these prompts for Twitter Blue.

The official website does not show any details about the rollout timeline of the service in India. In addition, Twitter owner Elon Musk, has said that Twitter Blue users also get priority in reach and display on Twitter.

Earlier, when Elon Musk had announced that outside the US the price of Twitter Blue will depend on the purchasing power in that country which led to speculation in India that the price of Twitter Blue would be significantly lower than $7.99 that Musk had proposed for other countries like US. However, if early indications are to be believed this is not the case.

Some days ago Twitter had rolled out the ‘official’ checkmark for notable accounts but it was scrapped just hours after rollout.

