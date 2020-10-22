India is indeed a cricket-driven country and the game’s massive fan following justifies the fact. From a small tea shop to a luxurious restaurant, cricket is one thing which is regularly discussed when a group comes together. Owing to the fact, Twitter India posted an interesting question for the fans. “Turn this into a three-word love story: Cricket and …,” wrote Twitter India on the micro-blogging website. As per expectations, the comment section of the post got filled with interesting remarks. Several people claimed that the game is incomplete without their favourite players, while many also highlighted their most-loved aspect. India Tour of Australia 2020–21: Sydney, Canberra to Host T20I & ODI Series, Says Report.

As of now, Cricket fever in India is extremely high as the 2020 edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway. The significance of this tournament is relatively higher than before as it marked the return of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and many other prominent Indian players after the coronavirus-induced break. Twitter users have also regularly acknowledged a particular player or team’s performance by posting their views. Massive praises are being showered for an impressive show while players also face brutal trolling after failures. Meanwhile, let’s look at how fans reacted to Twitter India’s theory. Sydney Could Be Indian Cricket Team’s Port of Entry for Quarantine and Training, Say Reports.

Turn this into a three-word love story: Cricket and … — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) October 22, 2020

Cricket, Twitter, China [man]. — Prabhakar Singh (@OolongTeaCher) October 22, 2020

Cricket and IPL — Aryan Yadav (@aryan_aryan5) October 22, 2020

Cricket & BCCI :) — Hardik (@hardik) October 22, 2020

Cricket and IPL and Zuzu Ad... 🥰 — Ram (@Ramakri78925863) October 22, 2020

Cricket and Dravid ❤ — Mahua/ মহুয়া (@mahuadey20) October 22, 2020

Cricket and mahi❤ — Mitika (@Mitikasingh21) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, IPL 2020 is in its latter half, and stakes in every contest have gone even higher. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are currently occupying the top three spots, are all but likely to qualify for the playoffs while the remaining five teams are fighting for the fourth spot.

