Twitter Plans to Roll Out New Feature That Will Allow Users to See All the Retweets With Comments of Any Tweet

Twitter (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco: Twitter is testing a new option that will show its users' posts have been retweeted with a comment. The micro-blogging platform is currently testing the feature with a small group of iOS Twitter users. Kayvon Beykpour, who is Product Lead at Twitter, said: "We rolled this out as a test starting today. Let's you easily see all the Retweets with comments of any tweet. Let us know what you think if you have access to the experience". Twitter Gets Flooded with Love by Differently-abled People.

In screenshots posted by a user, a new "Retweet with comments" counter can be seen alongside the existing "Likes" and "Retweets" numbers. "It turns out Twitter is testing the ability to view quote tweets!" posted a user. To date, there is no way users can see all quoted tweets from a single tweet.