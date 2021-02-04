Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Vivo S7t 5G smartphone in the country. The phone is available for sale in the country via Vivo China store. The smartphone is introduced as a new addition to the Vivo S7 series that includes Vanilla Vivo S7 and Vivo S7e 5G. Key specifications of the handset include Mediatek Dimensity 820 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, a 6.44-inch FHD+ display & more. Vivo S7e 5G With 4,100mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Vivo S7t 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

In terms of specifications, Vivo S7t 5G features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device sports a triple rear camera setup flaunting a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP B&W sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper for selfies & vide9o calls.

Vivo S7t is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The handset runs on Android 11 based OriginOS 1.0 operating system. Coming to the pricing, Vivo S7t 5G is priced at CNY (approximately Rs 30,500) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB variant.

