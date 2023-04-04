New Delhi, April 4 : The OnePlus OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G along with the Nord Buds 2 will launch in India today. The phone will be pioneering the Nord 3-series here, while the Nord 3 5G vanilla model also seems to be on its way.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G vanilla smartphone has been spotted on the NBTC and the TDRA certification websites, indicating its imminent launch in India. Let’s take a quick look at the details.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G phone has been spotted on the NBTC certification website, and the TDRA certification website, which indicates that the device will be launch in the Indian market quite soon, while it is expected to launch in several other Asian countries as well. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Nord Buds 2 Major Specs and Features Confirmed Prior to Tomorrow’s Launch in India.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Smartphone – Expected Specifications :

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is tipped to be coming with a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to get powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor that is likely to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The device is said to run on the Android 13 OS topped OxygenOS 13 skin. Artificial Intelligence Is a Serious Threat to Numerous Programming Jobs, Says Zoho Boss Sridhar Vembu.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G vanilla model is likely to offer a 50MP main sensor teamed with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro snappers, and a 16MP front facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is expected to be packing in a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

