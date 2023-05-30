New Delhi, May 30: Chinese smartphone brand vivo launched the V27 Pro in March, and now is preparing to bring out the V29 Pro. This is pretty unusual, as succeeding smartphones usually follow a number sequence, but it is not unusual for vivo models.

Nevertheless, a successor of a phone within a couple of months is pretty surprising. A new teaser image has been released by vivo Philippines about the arrival of the new vivo V29 soon. This page also offers most of the important details aside from the teaser image of the upcoming vivo V29.

vivo V29 Pro – Official Details:

The new vivo V29 Pro will be coming featuring a 6.7-inch 120 Hz curved OLED touchscreen display, a 64MP main camera in its triple rear camera setup, a 50 MP main front facing snapper to handle selfies and video chat needs, and will pack in a 5,000 mAh battery pack with 66W fast wired charging support. The smartphone will be coming with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Considering the official specs, the upcoming vivo V29 Pro seems to be a nice upgrade over its still very new predecessor – the vivo V27 Pro. The upcoming V29 Pro might be featuring the same display as its precursor, but will offer a more powerful 64MP primary sensor as opposed to the V27 Pro's 50 MP primary snapper. The vivo V29 Pro will also get a bigger battery pack offering expected longer daily usage.

The V27 Pro is offered with 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage model, but comes with other versions as well, and the V29 Pro will most probably have other versions too. The V29 Pro should run on the Android 13 OS topped with the company’s Funtouch 13 UI skin. The official launch date is yet to be announced, but we expect that soon.

