Mumbai, February 20: iPhone 16 is expected to launch this year with groundbreaking changes and features. However, before launch, many reports have said that the upcoming Apple smartphone will be launched with major display size and battery changes and could launch with AI-powered features. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently announced that the company has been working on artificial intelligence and will announce it in 2024.

According to a report by Livemint, the latest iPhone 16 pro leaks suggested that the device might be launched in two colour options - Titanium Grey and Desert Titanium. The Apple smartphone has been rumoured to introduce a new design, especially for the camera setup. A few days back, it was reported that the Apple iPhone 16 base variant could launch with a dual-camera setup on the back, hinting at the similarity with the iPhone X. Xiaomi 14 Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 To Rival iQOO 12, OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Series; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch on March 7.

Apple iPhone 16 New Colour Leaks:

Based on the information I was able to find, the new colors of the iPhone 16 Pro could be Desert Yellow (Desert Titanium) similar to the gold of the iPhone 14 Pro but deeper and heavier Cement Gray (Titanium Gray) a shade of space gray similar to that used on iPhone 6. Other… pic.twitter.com/BWlYwAquS8 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 19, 2024

According to the Livemint report, the latest rumours about the iPhone 16 Pro hinted that the Desert Titanium or Desert Yellow variant might be introduced with deeper and heavier shade than the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro with Titanium Gray or Cement Gray will reportedly have a similar finish to the iPhone 6. The report further suggested that the iPhone Pro models have been offered in four colour options: black, gold, and white, and one more option: purple, green, or blue. The report highlighted that the iPhone 15 Pro model followed this pattern and featured Blue Titanium, Black Titanium, White Titanium and Natural Titanium colour options. OnePlus Watch 2 Likely To Launch Soon: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Although the rumours and leaks suggest Titanium Grey and Desert Titanium colour options for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro model, it still does not confirm that the colour options may be launched. The report said that Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial), the user on X who leaked the information, has a mixed track record about the predictions of the upcoming iPhone features. It highlighted that the user is more accurate with software predictions or rumours than hardware. The X user, Majin Bu, also confirmed that the information is not 100% accurate or real.

