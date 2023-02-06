San Francisco, February 6: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out longer group subjects and descriptions on iOS beta. This will make it easier for users to better describe groups, reports WABetaInfo.

Beta users can now choose a longer group description, up to 2048 characters, as the previous limit was 512 characters. Longer group descriptions will help group admins to save additional information for describing their groups. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App Working on Option To Let Users Create Calling Shortcuts.

Moreover, the characters of the group subject have been increased to 100 to provide admins more freedom when naming their groups. The ability to choose a longer group subject and description is available for all users after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update from the TestFlight app, the report said. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Introduces Longer Group Subjects, Descriptions on Android Beta.

Last week, a report mentioned that the messaging platform was rolling out similar changes to the group subjects and descriptions on Android beta. Meanwhile, it was reported that the platform was working on a new feature which will allow users to pin messages within chats and groups.

