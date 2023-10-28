X Premium+ and X Basic: Elon Musk-Run Platform Announces Two New Premium Subscription Plans, Know Features and Prices Here

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, introduced two new subscription plans on Friday (local time), including a Premium+ tier for users willing to pay for an ad-free experience, according to a page detailing the features of the subscription.

Technology ANI| Oct 28, 2023 08:31 AM IST
A+
A-
X Premium+ and X Basic: Elon Musk-Run Platform Announces Two New Premium Subscription Plans, Know Features and Prices Here
X Launches Two New Premium Subscription Plans (Photo Credits: X/@WiniNguyen25)

Washington, October 28: Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, introduced two new subscription plans on Friday (local time), including a Premium+ tier for users willing to pay for an ad-free experience, according to a page detailing the features of the subscription. Premium+ tier that costs USD 16 per month and offers the "largest reply boost" and removes ads from the For You and Following feeds. The second tier launching is called "Basic" and costs USD 3 per month. The tier doesn't come with a blue checkmark, but includes basic features like the ability to edit posts and post longer text and videos. It also offers a "small reply boost."

"We're also launching a new Basic tier for USD 3/month (when signing up via Web) that gives you access to the most essential Premium features," posted X. Since taking over last year, owner Elon Musk has begun searching for ways to monetize the platform and even started making users in New Zealand and the Phillippines pay USD 1 per year to access X. The latest move by Musk intends to bring in additional revenue. Premium+ tier comes with revenue-sharing, along with access to other creator tools. X Completes One Year Under Elon Musk; Average User Spending 32 Minutes a Day on Platform, Says CEO Linda Yaccarino

Premium Plus builds on the perks that come with X's standard Premium plan (formerly Twitter Blue), which includes a blue checkmark, the ability to edit tweets, longer posts, longer video uploads, encrypted direct messages, and more, reported The Verge. Meanwhile, "Basic" option plan doesn't let you pay your way to verification -- it doesn't include a checkmark -- and subscribers will only receive a "small boost" to their replies. It also doesn't include reduced ads or access to X's media studio. Elon Musk Tells Employees They Will Not Need Bank Account In One Year's Time as X To Become Center of People's Financial Lives

X Launches Two New Premium Subscription Plans

X is also planning to bundle video and audio calling for some users, in a push to turn the platform into an everything app, reported New York Post. Musk has been exploring several options to extensively monetize the social media platform, which he acquired for USD 44 billion in October 2022. He added a series of new features to X, including livestreaming, video and audio calls, and even plans to incorporate banking.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Technology ANI| Oct 28, 2023 08:31 AM IST
A+
A-
X Premium+ and X Basic: Elon Musk-Run Platform Announces Two New Premium Subscription Plans, Know Features and Prices Here
X Launches Two New Premium Subscription Plans (Photo Credits: X/@WiniNguyen25)

Washington, October 28: Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, introduced two new subscription plans on Friday (local time), including a Premium+ tier for users willing to pay for an ad-free experience, according to a page detailing the features of the subscription. Premium+ tier that costs USD 16 per month and offers the "largest reply boost" and removes ads from the For You and Following feeds. The second tier launching is called "Basic" and costs USD 3 per month. The tier doesn't come with a blue checkmark, but includes basic features like the ability to edit posts and post longer text and videos. It also offers a "small reply boost."

"We're also launching a new Basic tier for USD 3/month (when signing up via Web) that gives you access to the most essential Premium features," posted X. Since taking over last year, owner Elon Musk has begun searching for ways to monetize the platform and even started making users in New Zealand and the Phillippines pay USD 1 per year to access X. The latest move by Musk intends to bring in additional revenue. Premium+ tier comes with revenue-sharing, along with access to other creator tools. X Completes One Year Under Elon Musk; Average User Spending 32 Minutes a Day on Platform, Says CEO Linda Yaccarino

Premium Plus builds on the perks that come with X's standard Premium plan (formerly Twitter Blue), which includes a blue checkmark, the ability to edit tweets, longer posts, longer video uploads, encrypted direct messages, and more, reported The Verge. Meanwhile, "Basic" option plan doesn't let you pay your way to verification -- it doesn't include a checkmark -- and subscribers will only receive a "small boost" to their replies. It also doesn't include reduced ads or access to X's media studio. Elon Musk Tells Employees They Will Not Need Bank Account In One Year's Time as X To Become Center of People's Financial Lives

X Launches Two New Premium Subscription Plans

X is also planning to bundle video and audio calling for some users, in a push to turn the platform into an everything app, reported New York Post. Musk has been exploring several options to extensively monetize the social media platform, which he acquired for USD 44 billion in October 2022. He added a series of new features to X, including livestreaming, video and audio calls, and even plans to incorporate banking.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Elon Musk Musk Twitter Twitter Subscription X Basic X Premium X Subscription Plans x`
You might also like
XWire: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Plans To Launch His Own News Distribution Service, a Competitor to Cision’s PR Newswire
Technology

XWire: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Plans To Launch His Own News Distribution Service, a Competitor to Cision’s PR Newswire
X Completes One Year Under Elon Musk; Average User Spending 32 Minutes a Day on Platform, Says CEO Linda Yaccarino
Technology

X Completes One Year Under Elon Musk; Average User Spending 32 Minutes a Day on Platform, Says CEO Linda Yaccarino
XWire: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Plans To Launch His Own News Distribution Service, a Competitor to Cision’s PR Newswire
Technology

XWire: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Plans To Launch His Own News Distribution Service, a Competitor to Cision’s PR Newswire
X Completes One Year Under Elon Musk; Average User Spending 32 Minutes a Day on Platform, Says CEO Linda Yaccarino
Technology

X Completes One Year Under Elon Musk; Average User Spending 32 Minutes a Day on Platform, Says CEO Linda Yaccarino
Elon Musk Tells Employees They Will Not Need Bank Account In One Year's Time as X To Become Center of People's Financial Lives
Technology

Elon Musk Tells Employees They Will Not Need Bank Account In One Year's Time as X To Become Center of People's Financial Lives
Indians Daily Post 'Millions' of Misogynistic Tweets On Elon Musk-Owned Social Media Platform X, Says Study
Technology

Indians Daily Post 'Millions' of Misogynistic Tweets On Elon Musk-Owned Social Media Platform X, Says Study
Google Trends Google Trends
India vs England
200K+ searches
Rachin Ravindra
200K+ searches
12th Fail
100K+ searches
ऑस्ट्रेलिया बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
100K+ searches
Chelsea vs Brentford
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot