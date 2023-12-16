Bengaluru, December 16: Bengaluru has garnered the title of 'Cake Capital' owing to the astounding 8.5 million cake orders placed on the online meal delivery app Swiggy. According to a blog post titled "How India Swiggy'd in 2023" on the Swiggy website, 8.5 million cakes were purchased in Bengaluru in 2023, with chocolate continuing to be the most popular flavour in the city.

Bangalore believed in having its cake and eating it too. With 8.5 million orders placed for everyone's favourite chocolate cake, the city was honoured as the 'Cake Capital', the post read. "Love and temptation made for a perfect pairing during Valentine's Day 2023, as India ordered 271 cakes per minute", it added. Online Food Delivery Platform Price Hike: After Zomato, Swiggy Increases Platform Fee From Rs 2 to Rs 3 for Food Orders.

One resident of Nagpur placed 92 separate Swiggy cake orders in one day. "A user from Nagpur ordered 92 cakes in a single day and probably ate it for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and repeat", the post said.

Data pertaining to food orders and searches on Swiggy for the current year, from January to November, is included in "How India Swiggy'd in 2023". According to the research, user accounts in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Chennai placed the most orders, with each account placing more than 10,000 orders. Swiggy: More Layoffs Coming As Online Food Delivery App's Losses Doubled to Rs 3,629 Crore in Financial Year 2022-23.

In 2023, there were also notable culinary trends. According to the blog post, biryani maintained its position as the most popular meal for the eighth consecutive year, with 2.5 orders placed for it per second. In 2023, India placed 2.5 biryani orders every second. One vegetarian biryani was requested for every 5.5 chicken biryanis, the report stated, adding that Hyderabad was the source of every sixth biryani order.

