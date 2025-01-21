Several tweets or X posts went viral showing Donald Trump's 18-year-old son Barron Trump had launched his coin called "$BARRON" after his father and mother, Melania Trump, launched $TRUMP and $MELANIA meme coins. However, soon, the netizens pointed out that the Barron Trump meme coin was fake and posted by a fake X account. It was also pointed out that Barron Trump's X account (@TrumpwBarron) completely changed its appearance and deleted the tweet that said, "The Official Barron Meme is live! You can buy $Barron now" on X. Various other users posted that about the duplicate fake accounts, warning others not to trust the news. According to the netizens, Barron Trump did not launch a $BARRON meme coin. How To Buy Trump Coin, Melania Coin? Check Step-by-Step Guide To Get $TRUMP and $MELANIA Cryptocurrency Tokens on Different Crypto Exchange.

