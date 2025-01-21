Several tweets or X posts went viral showing Donald Trump's 18-year-old son Barron Trump had launched his coin called "$BARRON" after his father and mother, Melania Trump, launched $TRUMP and $MELANIA meme coins. However, soon, the netizens pointed out that the Barron Trump meme coin was fake and posted by a fake X account. It was also pointed out that Barron Trump's X account (@TrumpwBarron) completely changed its appearance and deleted the tweet that said, "The Official Barron Meme is live! You can buy $Barron now" on X. Various other users posted that about the duplicate fake accounts, warning others not to trust the news. According to the netizens, Barron Trump did not launch a $BARRON meme coin. How To Buy Trump Coin, Melania Coin? Check Step-by-Step Guide To Get $TRUMP and $MELANIA Cryptocurrency Tokens on Different Crypto Exchange.

$BARRON Coin Is Fake, Explained X User About Barron Trump's Fake Meme Coin

The $Barron coin listed is fake, and the account that tweeted about it was a fake Barron Trump account. The account has now completely changed its appearance and deleted the tweet. Stay alert and don't get scammed! pic.twitter.com/CzOdQ8qSW2 — Moharnab Hazarika (@TheReyofMyriad) January 21, 2025

Fake $BARRON Meme Coin on Rise, Launched by BlackFort Employee, Said X User

🚨BREAKING: An employee from @BlackFortBXN launched a fake memecoin using Barron Trump's identity. The scammer planned it well but forgot to remove his/her affiliation badge. At the time of this post, the $Barron coin went from a high of $4.5M to less than $500K MC pic.twitter.com/Gb5GAaiwz3 — Coinwaft (@coinwaft) January 21, 2025

X User Said Barron Trump Didn’t Release Meme Coin

Barron Trump Didn't Release A MEME COIN THIS IS SCAM! BE CAREFUL pic.twitter.com/Xy8ZmFeHF0 — Giannis Andreou (@gandreou007) January 21, 2025

$BWT Is Actually Created by $Barron’s Own Wallet, Claimed X User

Word on the street is that $BWT is Barron Trump's coin... seriously, WHAT?! 😱 $BWT is actually created by $Barron's own wallet. Mcap stands at $10 million—huge potential or what? 💸 DYOR! ca: EmBBhcqgm2acaXv9dXQFyDZDkhL4YMoWnGdHaMQJpump pic.twitter.com/vUH5r2c3Gw — IemNgaan (@JvarMeme) January 21, 2025

