New York, November 15: The Nobel Agency of the United Nations has warned that the UN is going to be worse than the current year. The Nobel Peace Prize gave the UN agency a spotlight and megaphone as a warning to world leaders. The head of the World Food Program David Beasley confirmed the development to global news agency Associated Press.

Beasley said that the Norwegian Nobel Committee which was looking at the work the agency was looking at the work the agency does every day in conflicts, disasters and refugee camps, send a clear message that 2021 would be worse than 2020. Last month, Beasley pointed out that the news was dominated by the U.S. elections and the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was difficult to get global attention on "the travesty that people are facing around the world. World Food Day 2020 Date, Theme and Significance: Celebrate FAO’s Foundation Day by Raising Awareness of the Issues Surrounding Poverty & Hunger.

In April, the head of the World Food Program had also warned the UN Security Council that as the world was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, it was also "on the brink of a hunger pandemic". He added that in 2020, the countries managed to avert hunger pandemic the world leaders responded with money, stimulus packages, deferral of debt.

Beasley further stated that if COVID-19 lockdown would be imposed low- and middle-income countries would suffer. According to the WFP head, the organisation needs USD 15 billion next year -- USD 5 billion just to avert famine and USD 10 billion to carry out the agency's global programs for malnourished children.

In April, Beasley had said that 135 million people faced "crisis levels of hunger or worse." According to the WFP head, certain areas in countries like, Yemen, South Sudan, northeastern Nigeria and Burkina Faso have reached a critical hunger situation following years of conflict or other shocks.

