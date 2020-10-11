Kabul, Oct 11: At least 10 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers and three civilians were killed in a roadside blast in Afghanistan's Sar-e-Pul province, a security source said on Sunday.

According to the source, three others were wounded in the blast on Saturday, reports TOLO News. Afghanistan: Suicide Bomb Blast on Police HQ in Kandahar Province, 3 Policemen Killed.

Security officials were yet to officially comment on the development So far no group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility.

Meanwhile, a mine was discovered on a Baghlan road and detonated as it could not be removed, said Ministry of Defence.

