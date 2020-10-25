Kabul, October 25: The death toll due to a suicide attack outside an education centre in the Afghan capital of Kabul has increased to 30, a security official confirmed on Sunday.The number of injured in the attack that took place near the Kawsar educational centre on Saturday evening in the Pul-e-Khoshk area has also increased to more than 70, TOLO News quoted the official as saying.

The Interior Ministry said that the suicide bomber was identified by security guards at the centre and detonated his explosives just before reaching his target."Most of the victims are young and teenagers," officials said.The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Afghanistan Bomb Blast: Bombing in Kabul Kills Ten, Including Children.

According to witnesses, dozens of students were in their classes when the attack took place.A number of nearby houses were also damaged in the attack.A funeral ceremony will be held on Sunday for the victims of the attack.The attack has been widely condemned, TOLO News reported. Afghanistan: 20 Afghan Army Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attack in Khashrod District of Nimroz Province.

Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council of National Reconciliation, said the incident was inhuman and against Islamic principles and values.While, US Charge d'Affaires Ross Wilson reiterated that the Americans stand with the Afghans, Sharhzad Akbar, the chairperson of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, said the attack "drains every last ounce of energy and hope".

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan called the incident "a callous and senseless war crime" and urged redoubled efforts to stem violence and focus on peace talks.

