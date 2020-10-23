Khashrod, October 23: At least 20 Afghan soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on Friday in Khashrod district of Afghanistan’s Nimroz province. According to reports, Taliban insurgents attacked Shaikh-i-Bala Kansk area at around 2:00 am local time on October 23. Afghanistan: 8 Soldiers Killed in Suicide Car Bombing in Maidan Wardak, Taliban Claims Responsibility.

During the clash, 12 Taliban insurgents were also killed, reported TOLO News. The Taliban insurgents also stole weapons from Afghan soldiers. Taliban claimed the responsibility of the attack. More details are still awaited. Afghanistan: 5 Soldiers, 4 Civilians Killed in Helmand Bomb Attack.

Tweet by ANI:

At least 20 army soldiers killed in a Taliban attack on their outpost in Khashrod district, Nimroz province yesterday, said Jalil Ahmad Watandost, the district governor of Khashrod: TOLO news. #Afghanistan — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

The attacks two days after 25 Afghan security personnel were killed in an ambush on October 21. According to reports, the security personnel were killed in the Taliban ambush in Takhar province in the Northeast part of the country. Among the deceased was deputy police chief of the district.

