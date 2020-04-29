Arnab, Aag, Tej, Vyom, Gati: IMD Releases Names of Upcoming 169 Cyclones in 13 Countries in Indian Ocean & Arabian Sea

Cyclone (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, April 29: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday released a detailed list of names of tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean. Worldwide, there are six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) and five regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) which issue advisories and names of tropical cyclones.

The IMD is one of the six RSMCs to provide tropical cyclone and storm surge advisories to 13 member nations, which include Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UAE and Yemen. Cyclones In India in 2019: From Cyclone Pabuk to Pawan, Here Are 8 Cyclones That Wreaked Havoc This Year.

The list comprises names of 13 cyclones each for the 13 member countries, totalling to 169. The names for India include Gati, Tej, Murasu, Aag, Vyom, Jhar, Probaho, Neer, Prabhanjan, Ghurni, Ambud, Jaladhi and Vega.

Some of the names for Bangladesh are Nisarga, Biparjoy, Arnab and Upakul.

Tropical cyclones forming over different ocean basins are named by the concerned RSMCs & TCWCs. For the north Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, the RSMC, New Delhi, assigns the name to tropical cyclones following a standard procedure, an IMD release stated.