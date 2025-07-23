Tokyo, July 23: What if there were a way to overcome the chronic shortage of blood supplies that leads to countless fatalities worldwide? Artificial blood might just be the breakthrough the medical world has been waiting for. According to a report by Tokyo Weekender, scientists in Japan have developed an innovative type of artificial blood that could transform emergency care and surgery. Such advancements could dramatically reduce reliance on traditional blood banks, especially in low-resource settings.

The challenge of maintaining adequate blood supplies, particularly O-negative universal donor blood, is a global concern. Donations often fall short of demand, and blood’s short shelf life complicates storage and transport. Scientists at Nara Medical University in Japan have tackled these issues by creating artificial blood that can be safely used in patients of any blood type. With successful early trials underway, the potential impact is enormous. So, what exactly is artificial blood, and how does it work? Let’s find out. Gwada Negative: New Blood Group Discovered by Scientists in French Woman From Guadeloupe, Know All About the World’s 48th Blood Group System.

What is Artificial Blood?

Artificial blood is a lab-engineered substitute designed to perform the essential function of natural blood, carrying oxygen throughout the body. Developed by Professor Hiromi Sakai and his team at Nara Medical University in Japan, this innovative blood substitute is known as haemoglobin vesicles (HbVs). Unlike natural red blood cells, these artificial cells are purple in colour and encased in nano-sized lipid membranes, each measuring approximately 250 nanometres. One of their most significant advantages is a much longer shelf life, lasting up to two years at room temperature compared to the 42 days typical of donated blood. What Is Seiche? Understanding How 90-Second Rhythmic Tremors in Dickson Fjord Lasted 9 Days in 2023.

How Does Artificial Blood Work?

Artificial blood works by mimicking the oxygen-carrying capacity of natural red blood cells. The haemoglobin extracted from expired donor blood is encapsulated within tiny lipid vesicles, creating stable and functional oxygen carriers that circulate in the bloodstream. These vesicles deliver oxygen to tissues and organs just like real red blood cells, ensuring the body’s vital functions continue without interruption.

Because these artificial cells lack blood group markers, they can be transfused universally without the need for blood type matching, eliminating delays in emergencies. Their virus-free nature also reduces the risk of infections common with traditional blood transfusions, making artificial blood a safer and more versatile option for patients worldwide.

