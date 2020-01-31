Arvind Krishna Named New IBM CEO; From Google's Sundar Pichai to Microsoft's Satya Nadella, List of Indian-Origin CEOs Leading Global Organisations

Arvind Krishna, Sundar Pachai and Satya Nadella. (Photo Credits: IBM/PTI)

New Delhi, January 31: Indian-origin technologist Arvind Krishna was named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tech giant International Business Machines (IBM). Krishna replaced longtime CEO Virginia Rometty. Arvind Krishna's rise to the top of IBM means yet another Indian-origin person will lead a global organisation or company. Arvind Krishna joins the likes of Sundar Pachai, Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayen, Ivan Menezes, Punit Renjen, Ajaypal Singh Banga, Rajeev Suri and others as CEOs of leading companies in the world. Arvind Krishna Named New IBM CEO; Indian-Origin Techie And IIT Kanpur Alumnus Replaces Virginia Rometty.

The phenomenon of Indian-origin CEOs has attracted the attention of the world. Time and again, articles are written and the topic analysed with great scrutiny. However, global Indian business leaders continue to make India proud. Google Chief Sundar Pichai Named CEO of Parent Company Alphabet.

Names of Indian-Origin CEOs Leading Global Organisations

1. Sundar Pichai (2 Oct 2015–)

Pichai Sundararajan, popularly known as Sundar Pichai, is the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google LLC. Pichai began his career as a materials engineer and joined Google as a management executive in 2004 after studying at IIT-Madras and before graduating at Wharton Business School.

2. Satya Nadella (4 Feb 2014–)

Satya Narayana Nadella, the Indian American business executive, is the chief executive officer of Microsoft. He succeeded Steve Ballmer in 2014. Before becoming CEO, he was the executive vice president of Microsoft's cloud and enterprise group. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Tops Fortune's Businessperson of the Year 2019 List.

3. Shantanu Narayen (1 Dec 2007–)

Shantanu Narayen is an Indian American business executive, and the chairman and CEO of Adobe Inc.

4. Ivan Menezes (1 Jul 2013–)

Ivan Manuel Menezes is an Indian-American business executive. He has been the chief executive officer of Diageo, an FTSE 100 British multinational alcoholic beverages company, since 1 July 2013, succeeding Paul S. Walsh.

5. Punit Renjen (1 Jun 2015–)

Punit Renjen is an Indian-American businessman who has been chief executive officer of the multinational professional services firm Deloitte since June 1, 2015.

6. Ajaypal Singh Banga (1 Jul 2010–)

Ajay Pal "Ajay" Singh Banga is an Indian-American business executive. He is the president and chief executive officer of Mastercard.

7. Rajeev Suri (1 May 2014–)

Rajeev Suri is an Indian–Singaporean business executive and the CEO of Nokia. He was the CEO of Nokia Solutions and Networks from 2015 before becoming the CEO. The other major organisations led by Indian-origin CEOs are Novartis, Reckitt Benckiser, Harman, Diageo, and Stryker.