France will be back in action in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers as they will take on Iceland in their next match. France have started their campaign FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers on a positive note as they defeated a strong Ukraine side 2-0 in the last match. France suffered defeat at the hands of Spain in the UEFA Nations League semifinal, similar to the UEFA Euro 2024 loss. But they are looking to recover and be a strong side while entering the FIFA World Cup 2026 under Didier Deschamps. With a batch of very talented footballers up their sleeve, France is expected to perform sustainably on a higher level. Kylian Mbappe Picks France Teammate Ousmane Dembele as Ballon d’Or 2025 Favourite, Rules Out Barca Star Lamine Yamal From Race With Cheeky ‘He Plays for Barcelona’ Remark.

Despite the win in their last game, France occupy the second place in the Group D. Iceland are on the top as they have defeated Azerbaijan comfortably and are ahead in goal difference. Although France has a plethora of talent up their ranks including the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Michael Olise, Hugo Ekitike and Aurelien Tchouameni, Kylian Mbappe is still the biggest star and he was one of the players to score in the last game. France will rely on Mbappe to get past the strong defence of Iceland with pace in behind. Fans eager to know whether Mbappe is fit and if he will feature in the France vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup European qualifiers will get the entire information here.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play During France vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

Kylian Mbappe will definitely start for France in their next match against Iceland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. He has trained under Didier Deschamps with his France teammates even aa day before the match, which indicates he is fit to start and unless any last moment knock, he will walk inside the playing XI. Kylian Mbappe Speaks on Matching Thierry Henry’s Goalscoring Record As France Beat Ukraine 2–0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Says ‘I Don’t Want To Stop’.

After scoring in the last match against Ukraine, Kylian Mbappe now has 51 international goals beside his name. He has now drawn level with Thierry Henry in second place on France’s all-time scoring list, behind Olivier Giroud (57). Mbappe has started the season on a positive note for Real Madrid and he will look to continue the momentum.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2025 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).