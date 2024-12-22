Kristrun Frostadottir, leader of the Social Democratic Alliance, has assumed office as Iceland’s prime minister at age 36, making her the youngest in the country’s modern history. Her party won a snap election following the collapse of the previous coalition government in October over immigration policy disputes. Frostadottir will lead a coalition comprising the Social Democratic Alliance, the Reform Party, and the People’s Party. “These three parties have a very important mission,” she stated on December 21. The coalition aims to address pressing national issues and implement reform-focused policies. No Other Country Than Iceland Is Better Prepared for Volcanos and Other Natural Disasters, Says PM Katrin Jakobsdottir.

Kristrun Frostadottir Becomes Iceland’s Youngest Prime Minister

