Australia, May 14: A female keeper was mauled by a 16ft crocodile at a reptile park tourist attraction in Australia. The 34-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after she lost "a lot of blood," after she was attacked by saltwater crocodile known as Leo while working at Crocosaurus Cove in Darwin.

Mirror reported that the staffer was trying to put a plant in the cage when the crocodile grabbed her. The publication quoted a source as saying that the woman was “lucky she did not lose a limb.” Crocodile Attack in Australia: Reptile Drags Fisherman 'To His Death' From Riverbank at Kennedy River in Queensland.

It was the first recorded instance of the crocodile Leo attacking a human, though it was not the first time one of the reptiles had injured a keeper at the park. Australia: Fisherman Lucky to Be Alive After Deadly Crocodile Attack in Queensland.

A tourist who was present at the spot at the time said he overheard staff discussing the attack and “apparently there was a lot of blood.”

The authorities said that they would not provide further details of the injury "due to patient privacy," and added that an inquiry has been launched.

The Northern Territory, in which the park is located, is home to the world’s largest wild crocodile population, with more than 100,000 of crocodiles across the region.

This tragic news comes just days after a 65-year-old man fishing in Australia has been feared dead in a crocodile attack as people camping nearby heard desperate "screaming and splashing."

Kevin Darmody was fishing for barramundi on the Kennedy River in the far north of the state when he suddenly vanished from the riverbank.

Nearby campers and fishermen say they heard splashes and “a commotion”, then later said, just his flip-flops were left on the bank.

