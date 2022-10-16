Mumbai, October 16: After work from home (WFH) another option for employees is making the buss on social media. The news is that there are various deals being offered to employees across the United Kingdom to work from pub (WFP). Yes, you read that right.

According to report in the Mint, the Fuller brewery's chain is offering Work from Pub (WFP) deals and packages to encourage people to move on from WFH and start WFP. If reports are to be believed, the brewery chain which has more than 350 pubs is offering WFP packages that are starting at £10, which is roughly about Rs 933 per day. US Company Sacks Dutch Employee for Refusing To Keep Webcam On During Work From Home, Gets Fined by Netherlands Court.

Trying Out Working From Pub

Trying out working from pub (WFP) - think my first mistake may be alcohol but at least I have relevant reading to do #workfrompub @AnchoratWalbers pic.twitter.com/YhSsobxb0X — Victoria Wells (@ProfessorPubUK) October 13, 2022

On the other hand, the Rs 933 WFP package includes lunch and a drink while another brewery called Young's is offering a £15, about Rs 1,400 per day package which includes lunch and unlimited tea and coffee. The Young's brewery has about 185 pubs across UK.

A report in the Guardian also revealed that local independent pubs are also offering comparable discounts for those interested in opting for Work from Pub (WFP). In London's Weybridge, an outlet called The Flintgate is offering a £15, which is about Rs 1,400 "work and play" package. What Is Moonlighting? Why Is Everyone Talking About It? Know Everything About the Practice Adopted Widely by Employees During Work From Home Culture.

Opportunity for Local Pubs To Diversify Income

Great potential opportunity for local pubs to diversify income, maybe even subscription like memberships #workfrompub https://t.co/ODfZLWRE3k — Darren Sharp 🦴⚽️🏃📈 (@darrensharp73) October 13, 2022

Interestingly the package includes a "quiet station" with lunch, unlimited tea and coffee coupled with a pint of beer or a G&T around at 5 pm. Several reports also claimed that the pubs are offering WFP deals in order to boost their revenue which has taken a hit this winter due to the withdrawal of long-term fixed-price energy contracts by suppliers.

So, will the 'Work from pub' trend stay or will 'Work from home' continue to be the new normal?

