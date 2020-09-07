California, September 7: More than 200 people have been evacuated so far on Sunday to safer locations after being trapped in a wildfire near a popular recreation area in northern California, reported AFP. Military helicopters were pressed into the operation to airlift people trapped by the fast-moving wildfire in Mammoth Pool Reservoir in the Sierra National Forest, which is about 70 km northeast of Fresno. California Fires: Donald Trump Declares 'Major Disaster' as Wildfire Runs Through State.

Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Daniel Hokanson tweeted, “Simply extraordinary, lifesaving work by the @CalGuard airlifting more than 200 people to safety overnight from the imminent danger of the #CreekFire.” According to the report, out of the total people, 20 have been transported to area hospitals.

The Creek Fire started on Friday. The blaze broke out in steep and rugged terrain. According to the US Forest Service, so far the fire has spread to 45,500 acres of land. California suffered due to scorching heatwave condition on Sunday as temperatures rose drastically in this US state. In Los Angeles, temperature crossed 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) on September 16.

Last month, the temperature in the Death Valley, located in Eastern California, reached 54.4 degrees Celsius, a record high in the country since 1913. Death Valley is the lowest and driest place in the US and one of the hottest locations in the world at the height of summer.

