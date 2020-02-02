Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to Visit Ethiopia, Senegal, Germany From February 6 to 14

File image of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ottawa, February 2: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Ethiopia, Senegal and Germany from February 6 to 14, the Canadian Prime Minister's Office said.

Trudeau will meet with leaders of the three countries. In Ethiopia, he will also meet with world leaders attending the 33rd African Union Summit, and "participate in side events focused on deepening our relationships with African countries," the office said in a statement on Saturday, reported Xinhua news agency. Justin Trudeau's Beard Is Everything We Want to Talk About! Check Viral Twitter Reactions on Canadian Prime Minister's Facial Hair.

The Canadian prime minister will attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany, the office added.