UK, October 13: London born Carlo Acutis moved one step closer to sainthood on Saturday when he was beatified at a ceremony in the town of Assisi. According to a report on the Independent, the Italian teenager died of leukaemia in 2006 at the aged 15, has already been dubbed "the patron saint of the internet".

The teenager recorded purported miracles online and helped run websites for Catholic organisations. He was placed on the path to sainthood after the Vatican ruled he had miraculously saved another boy's life.

The Church claimed he interceded from heaven in 2013 to cure a Brazilian boy who was suffering from a rare pancreatic disease. Reportedly, he is believed to the youngest boy to have been beatified - the last stage before sainthood.

During the beatification ceremony in Assisi’s St Francis Basilica, a portrait of Acutis was slowly unveiled, revealing a smiling teen in a red polo shirt, his curly dark hair illuminated by a halo of light.

His body, clad in a tracksuit and trainers, has been on display for veneration in a sanctuary in the town, and his heart will be displayed in the basilica.

