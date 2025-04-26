A disturbing video going viral on social media shows a Chinese man jumping through a hotel window after getting into a heated argument with his girlfriend. According to a report in NewsFlare, the alleged incident occurred at around 1 AM on April 16, in the Yuhua District of Changsha City, Hunan Province. In the viral clip, a couple is seen getting into an argument on the first floor of the hotel in China. As the video moves further, the clip shows the man throwing down his backpack and charging at the window before jumping out of it. The CCTV footage also shows the woman trying to stop her boyfriend but failing as he jumps and falls outside. Later, the hotel staff confirmed the incident and said that the man came back and paid for the damage. Chinese Manufacturers Use TikTok Videos To Offer Products From Luxury Brands Like Birkin and Louis Vuitton at Shockingly Low Prices, Urge Americans To Buy Directly From Them To Evade US Tariffs.

Man Jumps Through a Hotel Window in China (Trigger Warning)

NEW: Chinese man jumps through a hotel window after getting into a heated argument with his girlfriend. The hotel staff confirmed the incident and said the man eventually came back and paid for the damage. It’s unclear what the couple was arguing about. I think he might be… pic.twitter.com/hMgFHeKuWg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)