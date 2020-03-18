Coronavirus Hits Market: Dow Plunges 10% as US Stocks Sell-Off Deepens

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New York, March 18: Wall Street stocks sank to session lows Wednesday afternoon, with the Dow sliding as much as 10 percent as the economic carnage from the coronavirus mounts. New York Reports 1,008 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll of COVID-19 Infected Patients Rises to 2,382.

Near 1740 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down around 1,850 points, or 8.7 percent at 19,393.36, below the level on the day President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

The S&P 500 fell 7.9 percent to 2,328.33, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 7.3 percent to 6,797.51. Trading was halted for 15 minutes after S&P 500 losses hit seven percent, triggering an automatic suspension to mitigate volatility.