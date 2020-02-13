Coronavirus in Japan: First Casualty In Country as Person Infected With COVID-19 Dies

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Tokyo, February 13: Japan on Thursday announced the first death of a person infected with coronavirus, now named as COVID-19, reports said. Before this, two deaths - one in the Philippines and 1 in Hong Kong have occurred in mainland China. On Thursday, the overall toll due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China hit 1,367. The Chinese authorities stated that 52,526 confirmed cases have been reported after Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, registered the largest one-day increase in infections and deaths on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the WHO officially named the disease COVID-19, while the virus which causes it has been called SARS-CoV-2. The organization said "CO" stands for "corona," "VI" for "virus, "D" for "disease" and "-19" for "2019" - as the outbreak was first detected December 31. Coronavirus Outbreak: Here’s How 2019-nCoV Spreads in Humans.

According to reports, the number of reported cases outside of China as of Thursday were 247 in Japan, 50 in Singapore, 50 in Hong Kong, 33 cases in Thailand, 28 in South Korea, 18 in Taiwan, 18 in Malaysia, 16 in Germany, 15 in Australia, 15 in Vietnam. Apart from these countries, 14 cases have been reported in the US, 11 in France, 10 in Macau, 9 in UK. The UAE accounted for 8 cases, 7 in Canada, 3 in India, 3 in the Philippines, 3 in Italy, 2 each in Russia and Spain, 1 in Cambodia, 1 in Finland, 1 in Nepal, 1 in Sri Lanka, 1 in Sweden and 1 in Belgium.