Singapore, May 24: Singapore has provisionally given an approval to a breath analyser test for detecting coronavirus. The test can reportedly detect infection under a minute. As per report, the breath analysis will be carried along with the antigen rapid test for determining COVID-19. It has been developed by a start-up company called Breathonix which is a spin off from the National University of Singapore. 'New COVID-19 Strain Infecting Children in Singapore': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges Centre To Suspend Fights.

Breathonix said that it is working with the country's health ministry to run a deployment trial of the technology at one of the city-state's border points with Malaysia, as reported by Reuters. According to the NUS's website the breath test has achieved more than 90 per cent accuracy in a Singapore-based pilot clinical trial that involved 180 patients. Singapore Govt Prefers to Deal With Virus And Its Variants in Scientific Terms, Says Singapore High Commissioner to India on Arvind Kejriwal's 'COVID-19 Variant' Remark.

A person needs to blow in a disposable mouthpieces, designed to ensure that there is no cross-contamination, and exhaled breath is collected and fed into a cutting-edge mass spectrometer for measurement. It uses technology assesses the chemical compounds of the breath to determine whether or not a person is infected with the coronavirus or not in a minute.

Singapore has so far reported COVID-19 cases, with new infections being recorded in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus related death toll in the country stands at 32, with no fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours.

