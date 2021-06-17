Pretoria, June 17: Mystery deepens over the existence of decuplets after the family of Tebogo Tsotetsi, the boyfriend of South African woman Gosiame Thamara Sithole, said that they had not seen 10 babies. The family also apologised for "inconvenience and embarrassment". Earlier this month, reports surfaced that 37-year-old Sithole to a set of decuplets - seven boys and three girls. However, there is no official confirmation. Decuplets Meaning: South African Woman Gives Birth to Ten Babies! Before Decuplets, There Was Only Nonuplets; Here Are 3 Known Cases of Nonuplets.

Tsotetsi family said that Tebogo did not see the babies and believed in the information given to him by her girlfriend Sithole. As per a statement by Tsotetsi family, Sithole had not disclosed her whereabouts and the health of the babies. The family further added that there is no proof of the existence of decuplets other than telephonic and WhatsApp messages from Sithole. It’s Decuplets! South African Woman Gosiame Thamara Sithole Gave Birth to 10 Babies, Say Reports.

“The family has resolved and concluded that there are no decuplets born between Tebogo Tsotetsi and Gosiame Sithole, until proven otherwise and wishes to apologise for any inconvenience and embarrassment,” reported Eyewitness News quoting an excerpt from the statement. The Tsotetsi family also urged people not to donate money into any bank account for the decuplets. 'No Woman Gave Birth to 10 Babies in Gauteng': Government Statement on Decuplets Reports in South African Province Leaves Netizens Confused.

Statement by Tebogo Tsotetsi's Family:

#Tembisa10 There are no babies... So says the family of the so-called Tembisa 10 babies' father, Tebogo Tsotetsi. pic.twitter.com/A8nNwQ8vkf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2021

“The family is being troubled, and all of sorts of things are being said in the media. In an attempt to try to put the matter to rest and focus on working with authorities to find the mother and the babies if they exist, we then issued this statement,” the media house reported quoting Family spokesperson Russell Baloyi.

Meanwhile, Sithole, on June 15, had responded to the statement of Tsotetsi Family. The woman denied the allegation that she was missing and did not deliver the babies. Sithole alleged that Tsotetsi family was angry they wanted to receive financially benefits from the public donations for the decuplets.

Here Is Sithole's Statement:

Gosiamo #Sithole responds to the Tsotetsi family statement. She denies she's missing, and that did not deliver the babies. She says the was released after the Tsotetsis met some politicians. Says they are angry because they wanted to benefit financially from the public donations. pic.twitter.com/YCNs14ezYC — Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) June 15, 2021

The 37-year-old woman on June 7 reportedly gave birth to 10 babies at a hospital in Pretoria. If proven right, it will be a world record for the largest-ever live births. However, the government in South African province last week clarified that no woman gave birth to 10 babies in Gauteng. The development comes a month after a woman named Halima Cisse from Mali gave birth to nine babies in Morocco.

