Dog Attack in US: Family Pit Bull Mauls 1-Year-Old Girl to Death in Ohio As Victim's Mother Tries To Protect Her Child

Ohio, July 10: A shocking incident of a dog attack has come to light from the United States, where a pit bull allegedly killed a one-year-old girl in Ohio. It is learnt that the family dog mauled the toddler to death despite her mother's attempts to save her. The unfortunate incident occurred on July 2 in Ohio's Tuscarawas County.

The incident came to light after the toddler's mother called 911 and said that her daughter had been killed by her family dog. When officials reached the spot, the baby girl was found with wounds to her face and throat, reports People. It is also noted that the child's mother suffered defensive wounds in the dog attack incident. US Shocker: Prep School Teacher Jocelyn Sanroman Engages in Sexual Relationship With Minor Student, Arrested After Confessing to Colleague in Michigan.

She told cops that the family dog attacked her as she was walking in the door with her daughter. Orvis Campbell, Sheriff of Tuscarawas County, said the incident was "as terrible of a ordeal as we’ve come across in a long time". The deceased child was later identified as Blakely Blosser. During the investigation, cops found that the pit bull was euthanised by the victim's father, who was not home at the time of the incident.

According to her obituary, Blakely loved tractor rides, playing peek-a-boo, and meowing out the window at Panther the cat. "Blakely brought immeasurable joy, light, and love into our lives from the moment she arrived," the obituary read. A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for Blakely's family. US Shocker: 4-Month-Old Baby Dies After Parents Keep Her Inside Drawer With Towels at Hotel in Texas, Arrested.

So far, the crowdfunding platform has raised over USD 17,000 for the toddler's family. She is survived by her parents, Derrick and Nicole.

