Dushanbe, October 29: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan on Thursday. According to India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit Tajikistan at 3:02 pm. The quake occurred near the town of Khorugh. The quake was reported to be at a depth of 150 km from the surface. Earthquake in Tajikistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale Hits 304 km Southeast of Dushanbe.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.1, Occurred on 29-10-2020, 15:02:40 IST, Lat: 37.72 & Long: 71.65, Depth: 150 Km , Location: Tajikistan," the NCS tweeted. No casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far. The termors were first reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam. Earthquake Hits Bangladesh, No Casualty or Damage Reported So Far.

Earthquake in Tajikistan:

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 29-10-2020, 15:02:40 IST, Lat: 37.72 & Long: 71.65, Depth: 150 Km ,Location: Tajikistan for more information https://t.co/kCDiIBSnKx@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/FoCa14rfAp — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 29, 2020

Tajikistan, a country in Central Asia surrounded by Afghanistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, has rugged mountains, popular for hiking and climbing.

