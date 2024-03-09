London, March 9: In a recent ruling, a British judge has upheld the will of a 91-year-old former soldier, Frederick Ward Sr., who left only 50 pounds each to his five granddaughters out of his 500,000-pound estate as he was "hurt" that they didn't visit him often. The decision has sparked a family feud, as Ward Sr. left the majority of his wealth, including a 450,000-pound apartment, to two of his children.

The Sun reported that the granddaughters, daughters of Ward Sr.'s late son Fred Jr., had filed a lawsuit claiming they were entitled to a third of their grandfather's fortune. They also accused their aunt and uncle of unduly influencing their grandfather to exclude them from the will.

However, the High Court judge dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that Ward Sr. was "entirely rational" in his decision, given the granddaughters' "very limited contact" with him during his hospitalizations for a lung condition. The judge also found the accusations of undue influence unconvincing.

The reading of the will reportedly led to a heated argument among the five sisters, a recording of which was played during the court hearing.

In another news, a tragic accident in Australia claimed the life of a young doctor from India’s Andhra Pradesh. Vemuru Ujvala, a 23-year-old native of Krishna district, fell into a gorge while trekking with friends at Yanbacoochie Falls in the Lamington National Park.

Ujvala, who was practicing at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after completing her MBBS from Bond University, was planning to pursue post-graduation. Her life was tragically cut short when she fell into a 20-meter-deep gorge while trying to retrieve her dropped camera. Her remains will be flown back to Andhra Pradesh for last rites.

