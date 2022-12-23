Delhi, December 23: In an unfortunate incident, a 32-year-old man from Gandhinagar district died on Wednesday while attempting to climb the "Trump wall," at the US-Mexico border. Brijkumar Yadav and his family were among 40 people, mainly from north Gujarat, who were supposed to cross the border from Tijuana in Mexico to San Diego in US on Wednesday.

IndiaTimes reported that Yadav , his wife, and three-year-old son embarked on their illegal journey to the US a fortnight ago. They had approached an agent in Kalol. Yadav worked with a private firm in Kalol GIDC. Donald Trump Wanted Electrified US-Mexico Border Wall With Spikes That Could Tear Human Flesh

Yadav held his kid in his arms and scaled the concrete wall that has metal plates and barbed wires. His wife too scaled the wall. He died after a fall while scaling the US-Mexico border wall in an attempt to illegally enter the United States of America, while his wife and three-year-old son suffered severe injuries in the incident. FIFA World Cup Final Match Event Turns Tragic for Mumbai Parents As Three-Year-Old Son Falls to Death From Club's Fifth Floor During Party

Reports said that while Yadav's wife fell to the US side of the wall, their son fell to the Mexico side.

The Mexican security officials rushed to the area after hearing sound of fall and were quick to pronounce that Yadav has died while they took his son to a hospital in Tijuana. His wife was brought to a hospital in San Diego after suffering arm and hip fractures.

Yadav was a resident of Telephone Colony in Borisana village. Nearly half people of the village have immigrated to US.

