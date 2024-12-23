In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, American YouTuber and social media star MrBeast claims he rented the Giza Pyramids for 100 hours for his upcoming videos. He says he got access to all three pyramids of Egypt to explore anywhere he wanted and even sleep inside them. He also mentioned that he and his team worked with the Egyptian government to make this possible. However, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism has denied these claims. In an online statement, the ministry said that these claims were illogical and outrageous. They clarified that MrBeast only had permission to film outside of official working hours, and the filming has already been completed. They also stated that the area was never closed for visitors, not even for an hour. The ministry further explained that all filming rules were followed and the YouTuber’s camera crew was accompanied by archaeologists throughout the process. MrBeast Builds Massive USD 14 Million ‘City’ for His Reality Game Show ‘Beast Games,’ Reveals Pictures and Video Ahead of the Grand Event.

MrBeast Claims He Rented Giza Pyramids for 100 Hours

🚨 MrBeast rented out the pyramids from the Egyptian government for 100 hours for a YouTube videopic.twitter.com/pC46Buc3Ib — GWM (@gwrldmedia) December 18, 2024

MrBeast Allegedly Rented Pyramids in Egypt for 100 Hours

Who else but @MrBeast is renting out the pyramids for 100 hours https://t.co/syLEg8kdzg — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) December 17, 2024

Egyptian Tourism of Ministry Responds to MrBeast’s Claims

