New Delhi, December 12: International Day of Neutrality is an UN-designated observance. The International Day of Neutrality was recognized by the UN General Assembly on February 2 in 2017. The resolution in this regard was introduced by Turkmenistan to promote neutrality. In Turkmenistan, Day of Neutrality is the second most important state holiday. In this article, we talk about the date, history and significance of the observance of the International Day of Neutrality. Genocide Prevention Day 2020: Date, Significance and History of The UN Observance.

When Is International Day of Neutrality Observed?

International Day of Neutrality is observed on December 12 since 2017. What is Net Neutrality? 5 Things To Know About Decision Made by Indian Government.

History and Significance of International Day of Neutrality:

Turkmenistan is recognized by the UN as a permanently neutral state since 12 December 1995. It is the only state to have the title in the world. The policy of neutrality is about impartiality especially toward two hostile countries locked in a dispute. The idea of neutrality is about respecting territorial sovereignty and integrity of each nation. It calls for non-intervention in the internal affairs of any country.

The resolution on the International Day of Neutrality says the policy of neutrality "can contribute to the strengthening of international peace and security and play an important role in developing mutually beneficial relations among countries of the world". The UN promotes the neutrality of states as a means to establish friendly ties between the countries.

The UN also promote preventive diplomacy as part of the idea of neutrality. The term preventive diplomacy refers to diplomatic action taken to prevent disputes from escalating into conflicts and to limit the spread of conflicts when they occur. In short, the International Day of Neutrality is observed to send a message to countries that they should adopt a neutral position when two or more nations are locked in a dispute.

