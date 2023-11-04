Tel Aviv, November 4: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has warned Palestinians to leave within next three hours towards the southern parts of Gaza if they care for their safety and the safety of their loved ones. IDF said that Palestinians can use the Salah a-Din road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Israel time) on Saturday (11.00 GMT to 14.00 GMT).

This is part of the Israeli army’s directive to the people of Gaza to move southwards, away from the areas where the fight with Hamas is on. “If you care about yourself and your loved ones, heed our instructions and head south,” said IDF, which has started ground invasion of Gaza. Israel-Palestine War: IDF Missiles Hit Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh’s Gaza Home.

IDF wants to inflict minimum casualties on citizens and hence has asked Palestinians to leave, it said. Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry has said that IDF attacked an ambulance carrying injured and critically ill patients, leading to the death of several people. Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Calls Hamas-Israel Conflict a 'Holy War', Says Decision To Launch Operation Was 100% Palestinian.

The IDF, however, has denied these allegations saying they attacked a vehicle carrying Hamas terrorists who were in the garb of injured and wounded.

