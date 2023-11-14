Rome, November 14: A court decision that the facility's high-calorie diet may kill the 35-year-old Italian man who stabbed his girlfriend 57 times over an argument about breadcrumbs has allowed him to be freed from custody. As reported by the New York Post, during their 2017 holiday in Sardinia, Dimitri Fricano brutally murdered his girlfriend Erika Preti, who was 25 years old. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2019 and weighed about 120 kg. However, because of delays brought on by the Covid-19 epidemic, he was not allowed to start serving his sentence until April 2022.

After barely a year in prison, Fricano was released on medical grounds by the Turin Surveillance Court in Italy. According to reports, the Fricano's health is in jeopardy as the jail system is unable to give him the low-calorie diet he requires to lose weight. In less than a year, Fricano's weight had skyrocketed to 200 kg, as the court saw. US Shocker: Texas Man Shoots and Kills Girlfriend For Having Abortion, Arrested.

Because of his weight, which makes it impossible for him to get around without a wheelchair or crutches, the court decided last week that Fricano is "incompatible with the prison regime" and cannot stay behind bars. The court further mentioned that he smokes continuously. The 35-year-old's imprisonment, according to the Italian courts, also endangers his life because prison staff cannot feed him the low-calorie diet he needs to shed the excess weight. Thane: Man Stabs Wife to Death After Dispute at Home in Sector 4 of CBD Belapur; Arrested.

The courts decided that Fricano would now serve the remainder of his term under house arrest at his parent's residence outside Milan, where he would have access to healthy food.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2023 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).