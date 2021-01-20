Washington DC, January 20: Kamala Devi Harris has become the first woman vice president of the United States. The former California senator took an oath at the office at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, replacing current VP Mike Pence. The 56-year-old leader was sworn in by US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Kamala Devi Harris Sworn in as 49th Vice President of the US; Here is All You Need To Know About the First Female VP of the United States.

By now, every American knows Kamala Harris' name. However, do you know how to pronounce it right? Joe Biden Sworn in as 46th President of the United States.

Despite holding national office for several years, some still struggle with her name. Harris once said that her name is pronounced as "comma-la". In 2016, she also released a video on how to pronounce her name.

How to Pronounce Kamala Harris:

In October last year, Republican senator David Perdue, close ally of Donald Trump, mispronounced Harris’ name, sparking outrage on social media. Speaking during a rally in Georgia's Macon City, Perdue said: “KAH’-mah-lah? Kah-MAH’-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever."

Following his error, the vice president's spokesperson Sabrina Singh said: “I’ll keep it simple: If you can pronounce ‘former’ Senator David Perdue, you can pronounce ‘future’ Vice President Kamala Harris”. Later, Perdue's representative said that the Georgia senator mispronounced the name by accident.

