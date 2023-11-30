Almaty, November 30: Thirteen people died in a fire at a hostel in Kazakhstan's Almaty on Thursday, the city's emergencies department said in a statement. The fire broke out in the basement of the three-storey residential building, where the first floor and basement had been converted into a hostel, reports Xinhua news agency. Kazakhstan Fire: 28 Killed, Dozens Missing After Massive Blaze Erupts at Coal Mine in Karaganda Region.

There were initially 72 people in the hostel at the time of the incident, the department said. A total of 59 people were evacuated, it added. The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained

