Linda Tripp, the Whistleblower in Bill Clinton And Monica Lewinsky Sex Scandal, Dies at 70

Linda Tripp (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Washington, April 9: Linda Tripp, the one who secretly recorded her conversations with Monica Lewinsky, about the then intern's relationship with President Bill Clinton, died on Wednesday at the age of 70. Her secretly taped telephone conversations led to Clinton's 1998 impeachment. Her family members reportedly clarified that Tripp’s unspecified illness was unrelated to the coronavirus.

However, according to a CNN report, Tripp had been diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic/lymph node cancer in the last few days. Tripp had previously been treated for breast cancer. Bill Clinton's Affair with Monica Lewinsky wasn't Abuse of Power: Hillary Clinton.

Tripp also brought in front of everyone, one of the most notorious pieces of evidence in the scandal, the semen-stained blue dress that Lewinsky had told Tripp she had worn during a sexual encounter in the White House with Clinton. She had also once shared that Lewinsky had once shown her the dress and that Tripp persuaded the former intern to keep the garment without having it dry-cleaned, according to a Reuters report.

In 2018, in an interview with CBS News on Sunday, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton defended her husband, former President Bill Clinton, saying that he was right not to resign in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal and insisted that his affair with the White House intern wasn't abuse of power.