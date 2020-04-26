Melania Trump Turns 50; Donald Trump Wishes His Wife And 'Great' First Lady of US on Her 50th Birthday

Melania Trump with husband President Donald Trump. (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Washington DC, April 26: Unites States President Donald Trump on Sunday wished his wife and the First Lady of the country Melania Trump on her birthday. Donald Trump took to Twitter to extend his wishes. While wishing his wife on her 50th birthday, Trump described her as “Great First Lady”. Donald Trump, Melania Trump Visit to Taj Mahal: US President Calls Iconic Monument 'A Timeless Testament'; Read What POTUS Wrote in Visitors' Book.

The US President tweeted, “Happy Birthday to Melania, our great First Lady!” Melania turns 50 on Sunday. The First Lady of the US will celebrate her 50th birthday at home in the White House She was born on April 26, 1970. She is a Slovenian former fashion model. In 2001, Melania became a permanent resident of the United States. US First Lady Melania Trump, Daughter Ivanka Trump Opt For Shades of White on Day 2 of India Visit.

Donald Trump's Tweet:

Happy Birthday to Melania, our great First Lady! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Melania married Donald Trump on January 22, 2005, and obtained US citizenship in 2006. She is the second first lady after Louisa Adams born outside the United States. On March 8, 2017, she hosted her first White House event, a luncheon for International Women's Day. The couple has a child Barron Trump.