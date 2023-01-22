Los Angeles, January 22: At least nine people were killed in a shooting on Saturday night in California's Monterey Park, where thousands of people had gathered for the Lunar New Year festival, reports said.

The incident happened at about 10.20 p.m. local time on Saturday (11.50 a.m. on Sunday). Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Gunman Opens Fire at Dance Studio During Chinese Lunar New Year Celebrations in California; Nine Killed and Several Injured (Watch Video).

Monterey Park Mass Shooting in US:

🚨 #BREAKING - MASS SHOOTING leaves 10+ DEAD at Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park. For licensing or media inquiries please contact: NewsDesk@TrafficNewsLA.com pic.twitter.com/YANjWw3FoZ — Traffic News Los Angeles | TNLA (@TrafficNewsLA) January 22, 2023

Confirming the fatalities, police did not dislose the number of those injured in the incident, or if they have made any arrests, while the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspect in the shooting is male, BBC reported. Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Multiple Casualties Reported After Gun Violence During Chinese Lunar New Year Celebrations in California (Watch Video).

The city, located around 13km east of Los Angeles, is said to have a large Asian population. The Los Angeles Times cited an eyewitness as saying that three people ran into his restaurant and told him to lock the door as there was a man with a machine gun in the area.

