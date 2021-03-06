Yangon, March 6: The Myanmar authorities have asked the Indian government to return the police officers who had fled the country after the military overthrew its elected government and seized power last month. The officers reportedly left the South Asian nation to avoid taking and executing any orders from the military heads. As many as 30 Myanmar police officials and their families have left the country since February 1.

As per reports, Maria CT Zuali, Deputy Commissioner of Mizoram's Champhai district, has received a letter from counterpart from Falam district of Myanmar for returning the police officers 'in order to uphold friendly relations.' Zuali told Reuters that she was waiting for the direction from the Home Ministry on the issue. The letter reportedly contained information about eight such police officers. Myanmar Coup: YouTube Pulls Down 5 Military-Run Channels as South Asian Country Witnesses Deadliest Week Since Govt's Ousting.

Myanmar's military overthrew the elected government on February 1, arresting civilian leaders, shutting down the internet and cutting off flights. Following which country's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, former President U Win Myint and other influential leaders have also been detained. Parliament and other state institutions have also been taken over by the military. Myanmar Power Crisis: Military Denies Coup, Says Will Hand Back Authority to 'Winning Party After Elections.'

The coup resulted soon after the military who had refused to accept the results of general election held on November 8 last year, wherein Aung San Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy won majority by winning over 83 per cent of the total seats available, threatened to take action if the Parliament approves of the new government. It had earlier sought Supreme Court's intervention in the same.

