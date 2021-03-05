Washington, March 5: Amid the coup in Myanmar, video streaming platform YouTube has pulled down five online channels run by the military. As per reports, the US tech firm has terminated MRTV, (Myanmar Radio and Television) as well as the military-owned Myawaddy Media, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar. This comes as the military seizure in South-East Asian country accounted for the deadliest week so far, with 38 pro-democracy protesters being killed alone on Wednesday, according to a UN report. Myanmar: 38 Died on Deadliest Day Yet for Military Coup Opposition, Says UN.

“We have terminated a number of channels and removed several videos from YouTube in accordance with our community guidelines and applicable laws,” the Reuters reported, quoting a spokesperson from YouTube saying on the issue. The digital streaming platform had been facing world wide criticism from researchers and civil society groups for a comparatively 'hands-off approach' during Myanmar’s November 8 general election. Myanmar Power Crisis: Military Denies Coup, Says Will Hand Back Authority to 'Winning Party After Elections.'

Myanmar's military overthrew the elected government on February 1, arresting civilian leaders, shutting down the internet and cutting off flights. Following which country's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, former President U Win Myint and other influential leaders have also been detained. Parliament and other state institutions have also been taken over by the military

The coup resulted soon after the military who had refused to accept the results of general election held on November 8 last year, wherein Aung San Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy won majority by winning over 83 per cent of the total seats available, threatened to take action if the Parliament approves of the new government. It had earlier sought Supreme Court's intervention in the same.

