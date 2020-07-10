Nepal, July 10: At least 44 people missing following landslides in Myagdi, Jajarkot and Sindhupalchok districts of Nepal, in the last 24 hours. According to reports, locals at Chhumrang Village are facing acute drinking water crisis after landslides swept away drinking water pipes at Rubivalley Rural Municipality, in Dhading.

The villagers are, therefore, compelled to drink collected rainwater as the landslides have damaged the pipes inviting an acute crisis of drinking water.

According to reports on Myrepublica, at least nine people died and several others were injured in landslides triggered by incessant rainfall that buried houses in Kaski and Lamjung districts on Thursday night.

