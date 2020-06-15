Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Norway Suspends Coronavirus-Tracing App Smittestopp After Privacy Concerns

World AFP| Jun 15, 2020 04:28 PM IST
A+
A-
Norway Suspends Coronavirus-Tracing App Smittestopp After Privacy Concerns
Representational Image. (Photo Credits: Maxpixel)

Oslo, June 15: Norway's health authorities said on Monday they had suspended an app designed to help trace the spread of the new coronavirus after the national data protection agency said it was too invasive of privacy.

Launched in April, the smartphone app Smittestopp ("Infection stop") was set up to collect movement data to help authorities trace the spread of COVID-19, and inform users if they had been exposed to someone carrying the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, the data agency, Datatilsynet, issued a warning that it would stop the Norwegian Institute of Public Health from handling data collected via Smittestopp.

Datatilsynet said the limited spread of coronavirus in Norway, as well the app's limited effectiveness due to the small number of people actually using it, meant the invasion of privacy resulting from its use was disproportionate.

Camilla Stoltenberg, the public health institute's director, said she did not agree with that assessment, but the institute would now delete all the app's data and suspend its work.

Stoltenberg said this weakened Norway's response to the spread of coronavirus. "The pandemic is not over," she said.

Some 600,000 of Norway's 5.4 million inhabitants had been using the app.

Developed in Norway and downloadable on a voluntary basis, the application used centralised data storage, as is planned in France and the UK.

Norway, where the coronavirus deaths totalled 242 as of last week, is now seeing only a handful of new infection cases a day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus-Tracing App Norway Privacy Smittestopp
You might also like
Landslide in Norway Takes Away Part of Alta Village Into Sea, Dramatic Video Has Netizens Saying Even Earth Wants to Escape 2020
Viral

Landslide in Norway Takes Away Part of Alta Village Into Sea, Dramatic Video Has Netizens Saying Even Earth Wants to Escape 2020
NEET UG 2020: NTA Warns Students Against Fake Calls, SMS, Emails Aimed at Attaining Personal Info
Education

NEET UG 2020: NTA Warns Students Against Fake Calls, SMS, Emails Aimed at Attaining Personal Info
French Hacker Elliot Alderson Asks Indian Government to Fix Security Issues in Aarogya Setu App, Claims Privacy of 90 Million Indians at Risk
Technology

French Hacker Elliot Alderson Asks Indian Government to Fix Security Issues in Aarogya Setu App, Claims Privacy of 90 Million Indians at Risk
Amazon Alexa Users Lose Trust Due to Its Customized Privacy Setting Adjustments
Technology

Amazon Alexa Users Lose Trust Due to Its Customized Privacy Setting Adjustments
Twitter Rolls Out A New Privacy Setting To Stop Sharing Users' Personal Data With Advertisers
Technology

Twitter Rolls Out A New Privacy Setting To Stop Sharing Users' Personal Data With Advertisers
Coronavirus Pandemic: Google to Publish User Location Data to Aid Govts in Tackling COVID-19
Technology

Coronavirus Pandemic: Google to Publish User Location Data to Aid Govts in Tackling COVID-19
Coronavirus 'Positive': From China's Road to Recovery to Controlled Air Pollution, 8 Rays of Hope Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
Health & Wellness

Coronavirus 'Positive': From China's Road to Recovery to Controlled Air Pollution, 8 Rays of Hope Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
Instagram Works as Motivation Tool to Exercise Regularly, Finds Study
Health & Wellness

Instagram Works as Motivation Tool to Exercise Regularly, Finds Study
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement