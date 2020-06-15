Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Oluwatoyin Salau, Black Lives Matter Activist, Found Dead in Tallahassee

World Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 09:45 PM IST
Oluwatoyin Salau, Black Lives Matter Activist, Found Dead in Tallahassee
Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Tallahassee, June 15: A 19-year-old protester, Oluwatoyin Salau, who sought justice for George Floyd has been found dead after a week of searching as a missing person, Tallahassee Police Department said. Salau was found dead on Saturday night after she went missing on June 6. She was one of the two homicide victims. The other one was 75-year-old Victoria Sims. Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

Sims was a retired state worker and grandmother famous for her volunteerism and work in the local Democratic politics. Meanwhile, cops have arrested 49-year-old suspect, Aaron Glee Jr. George Floyd's Funeral: Pics and Emotional Videos From His Memorial Service That Spoke on The Need of Racial Equality.

Salau was land seen on June 6 in the locality of Orange Avenue and Wahnish Way in Tallahassee. Her name was trending on social media platforms for a week. She was a vocal activist and appeared on several videos of the protests in Tallahassee, Florida.

During the Black Lives Matter protest, Salau used to recite names of Black people killed such as George Floyd of Minneapolis and Tony McDade of Tallahassee. “I don’t want their names gone in vain," she had said in one of her protests.

According to court documents, the suspected murderer was previously arrested on May 30 on a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm. Glee was released on a bond of $2,500 on June 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

