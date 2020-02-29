Pakistan: 15 Killed, Over Dozens Injured After Train hits Bus in Sukkur District

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: ANI)

Karachi, February 29: At least 14 people were killed and dozens more injured when a passenger train rammed into a bus on Friday in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, officials said. The incident took place in Sukkur district, where the incoming Pakistan Express -- on its way from Karachi to Lahore -- hit the bus, which was heading to Sargodha in central Punjab province.

"At least 14 people have been killed," senior railway official Tariq Kolachi told AFP. Kolachi said the accident occurred at an unmanned railway crossing, and the bus split into two because of the intensity of the crash. "All those killed and injured were passengers from the coach," Kolach said, adding that an assistant train driver sustained minor injuries. Balakot Airstrikes: Pakistan Responded After 30 Hours Only for Their Domestic Audience, Says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria.

Local hospital official Tasneem Khamesani told AFP that at least 18 people were injured in the incident, warning that the death toll could rise because many of them were in critical condition. A railways spokesman confirmed the collision and told AFP that a rescue operation has been launched.

Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometres (miles) of track and trains from former colonial power Britain. The railways have seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.