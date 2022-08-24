Islamabad, August 24: A minor girl was kidnapped, raped, and burnt to death in Islamabad's Kohsar town. Her body was recovered from a water tank from one of the houses in the town, at Old Kirpa Road falling under the jurisdiction of Kirpa Police Station, The News reported.

The father of the victim, hailing from Mardan, lodged a complaint with the Kirpa Police Station, in which he claimed that his seven-year-old daughter went to a neighbour's house along with her family including her grandmother, mother, and sister to attend Quran Khwani. Pakistan Shocker: Faisalabad Men Force Girl To Lick Shoes, Chop Her Hair Over Refusal To Marry Friend’s Father (Watch Video).

The family noticed her missing after a while and started looking out for her with the help of locals. However, after some time, the family noticed a foul smell coming from the rooftop of their neighbour's house where they attended the Quran Khwani, where they found a burnt cot.

The complainant told the police that his wife also saw the daughter of her neighbour running out of a next-door under-construction house with a stranger. The family rushed to the under-construction house and found the burnt body of their daughter lying in a water tank, The News reported.

The police shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem to confirm the offence of rape. The police have rounded up four suspects including a girl, claiming that the killers would be arrested within hours.

